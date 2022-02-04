 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $699,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $699,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $699,000

Split Level home located in Egg Harbor Township on the border of Somers Point. This home is situated on 1.826 acres, and offers 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms upstairs that boasts 1,500 Square feet and an 1800 square foot English style basement (currently used as an office). Behind the home is a 2,000 square foot garage. So many opportunities lay here with many memories to be had at the cove, which borders this property. There is a dirt road access to a private beach and the Cove that is not part of this property however has been utilized by owners of this property for years.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News