3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $699,000

Split Level home located in Egg Harbor Township on the border of Somers Point. This home is situated on 1.826 acres, and offers 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms upstairs that boasts 1,500 Square feet and an 1800 square foot English style basement (currently used as an office). Behind the home is a 2,000 square foot garage. So many opportunities lay here with many memories to be had at the cove, which borders this property. There is a dirt road access to a private beach and the Cove that is not part of this property however has been utilized by owners of this property for years.