GET READY TO JOIN THE EXECUTIVE COMMUNITY OF HARBOR PINES! This 10-month-old home offers unique personal touches not found in brand new construction. With an open floor plan, high ceilings, and easy-care flooring, it’s perfect for those seeking a sleek design. The split bedroom layout provides privacy, with guest rooms, a full bath and a powder room in the front and the owner’s suite tucked away in the back. The kitchen is a dream for gourmet chefs, featuring ample counter space, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook. Enjoy meals indoors in the formal dining room or outside on the rear deck amidst a well landscaped backdrop. Downsizing? No worries, as there’s plenty of storage in this 2174 sq. ft. sprawling rancher complete with newly sealed two-car garage, and an unfinished basement with endless possibilities. 1400 ft.² of the basement has also been sealed in epoxy, making it ready to finish. The location offers a golf course view, and ceiling fans and smart home features add comfort. Conveniently located near several shops, supermarkets, and eateries, as well as in close proximity to the Ocean City Beach and Boardwalk, and Garden State Parkway access, this home is truly a SHORE BET! Make your appointment through Showing Time and get ready to move!