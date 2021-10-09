 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $618,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $618,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $618,000

Welcome to the "Augusta" in the Founders' Reserve, at the Harbor Pines Golf Club Estates. Championship Golf, Championship Living! Picture yourself living in this beautifully appointed Custom Built home overlooking the 18th fairway. Single level living has never been this Extravagant! Every inch of this home is pure quality. Harbor Pines Golf Club is a premier South Jersey golf course, that has been serving the Atlantic City golf community, the entire Philadelphia golf region and many other surrounding regions for 20 years. Call today to tour this Gorgeous Home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News