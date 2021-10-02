Welcome to the "Augusta" in the Founders' Reserve, at the Harbor Pines Golf Club Estates. Championship Golf, Championship Living! Picture yourself living in this beautifully appointed Custom Built home overlooking the 18th fairway. Single level living has never been this Extravagant! Every inch of this home is pure quality. Harbor Pines Golf Club is a premier South Jersey golf course, that has been serving the Atlantic City golf community, the entire Philadelphia golf region and many other surrounding regions for 20 years. Call today to tour this Gorgeous Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $618,000
