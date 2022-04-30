Very desirable Harbor Pines Golf community. Better than new, immaculate semi custom rancher built in 2019. Hardwood floors through out. 9ft ceilings, open concept. Oversized granite kitchen island, open to living and dining. Double convection wall oven, 5 burner gas cook top, kitchen pantry, soft close cabinets, sliding door opens to a 29x14 rear deck with retractable awning and a 12'x10' concrete patio, Master bedroom has two walk in closets. Master bath with private water closet area, double bowl sink, and oversized tile shower, separate laundry room, two car garage with industrial floor finish, floored attic in garage, built in garage cabinets with workbench, Wi-Fi controlled garage door, 2x6 wall construction, 8 zone irrigation system, professionally landscaped, 5 ceiling fans, 18 recessed lights, and much much more. See agent remarks
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $574,900
