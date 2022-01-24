The Coastal by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 2,181 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The Coastal is everything youre looking for, without compromise! The airy foyer of the Coastal welcomes you in with two roomy bedrooms and a full bath off to one side. The foyer draws you into the rear of the home and opens to a bright, open concept living space. The eat-in kitchen boasts ample counter space, a large pantry and a kitchen peninsula that overlooks the spacious family room and informal dining room. Tucked off the living room, nearby but still private, is the owners suite. The luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet make the space feel like a true retreat. An optional second floor is offered on the Coastal plan that features two additional bedrooms & a full bathroom, the perfect space for visiting guests!
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $565,540
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
OCEAN CITY — A city man has died after he was hit by a car driven by a Philadelphia man with a suspended driver's license last week, officials…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dead body was found this week near the Walmart at the Black Horse Pike and Fire Road, police said.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it's not a question of whether or not Friday night into Saturday's storm will be rain or snow. Rather, it's wh…
ATLANTIC CITY — Camden County insurance company owner and Democratic Party power broker George E. Norcross III wants to take Formica Brothers’…
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the January issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink …
LINWOOD — Gail Rosenthal has decided it is time to enjoy more of life, plus work a little less.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters battling freezing temperatures extinguished a house fire late Tuesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Fire Road.
NORTHFIELD — Three political activists and a foster mother asked the Atlantic County commissioners on Tuesday to demand the state take further…
VINELAND — A 19-year-old city man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Wawa last week, the Cumberland …
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police have identified a body that was found next to the Black Horse Pike outside Walmart on Monday morning.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE