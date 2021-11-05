The Coastal by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 2,181 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The Coastal is everything youre looking for, without compromise! The airy foyer of the Coastal welcomes you in with two roomy bedrooms and a full bath off to one side. The foyer draws you into the rear of the home and opens to a bright, open concept living space. The eat-in kitchen boasts ample counter space, a large pantry and a kitchen peninsula that overlooks the spacious family room and informal dining room. Tucked off the living room, nearby but still private, is the owners suite. The luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet make the space feel like a true retreat. An optional second floor is offered on the Coastal plan that features two additional bedrooms & a full bathroom, the perfect space for visiting guests!
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $564,775
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware B…
TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a se…
A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage:
New Jersey’s biggest and most expensive retail/recreation development has been two decades in the making, next to the N.J. Turnpike in the Mea…
State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and his Assembly running mates were in the lead against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, a…
Those blocks need it the most, according to Mayor Pete Byron, but he expects the project to be the first in a series of Boardwalk renovations …
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared victory Tuesday night, claiming his fifth election victory in less than two years.
TRENTON — New Jersey’s longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney lost reelection, falling to a Republican newcomer who spent lit…
Things to know today ... election edition: Youngkin's big win in Virginia; a tight race in N.J.; measure to replace police rejected in Minneapolis. Full coverage here.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE