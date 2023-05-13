Move-in ready, stunning new construction home built by D.R. Horton! This exquisite ranch home was completed in July 2022, spans 2,181 square feet and resides along the 17th hole at Harbor Pines Golf Club. The 'Coastal' model impresses with its excellent craftsmanship, a thoughtful layout and soaring 11 foot ceilings. The home features 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large open concept living area with luxury vinyl plank flooring, gas log fireplace, private covered back patio, 2 car attached garage and plenty of upgrades. The eat-in kitchen features abundant counter space with quartz tops, a large pantry, upgraded soft-close cabinetry and stainless steel appliance package with upgraded double oven. Just off the living room, you'll find the owner's suite, tucked away for added privacy. The luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet create a true retreat that you'll love coming home to. This home is also equipped with Smart Home features including a Qolsys IQ Panel, Honeywell Z-Wave Thermostat, Skybell and Kwikset Smart Door Lock. This is the home you've been searching for! Call today for your private tour!