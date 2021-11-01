The Coastal by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 2,181 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The Coastal is everything youre looking for, without compromise! The airy foyer of the Coastal welcomes you in with two roomy bedrooms and a full bath off to one side. The foyer draws you into the rear of the home and opens to a bright, open concept living space. The eat-in kitchen boasts ample counter space, a large pantry and a kitchen peninsula that overlooks the spacious family room and informal dining room. Tucked off the living room, nearby but still private, is the owners suite. The luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet make the space feel like a true retreat. An optional second floor is offered on the Coastal plan that features two additional bedrooms & a full bathroom, the perfect space for visiting guests!
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $559,775
