The Coastal by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 2,181 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The Coastal is everything youre looking for, without compromise! The airy foyer of the Coastal welcomes you in with two roomy bedrooms and a full bath off to one side. The foyer draws you into the rear of the home and opens to a bright, open concept living space. The eat-in kitchen boasts ample counter space, a large pantry and a kitchen peninsula that overlooks the spacious family room and informal dining room. Tucked off the living room, nearby but still private, is the owners suite. The luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet make the space feel like a true retreat. An optional second floor is offered on the Coastal plan that features two additional bedrooms & a full bathroom, the perfect space for visiting guests!
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $535,610
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY — Meghann Wallace — now Meghann Licari — said she would have made it to Our Lady Star of the Sea for her wedding Saturday regardless.
Here is a list of Monday's school closings and delayed openings for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
MAYS LANDING — Sudden closures and delayed openings at the Hamilton Mall have left shoppers exasperated over the last several weeks.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Two Atlantic City residents were charged with shoplifting after township police caught them outside the Manahawkin T.J. Ma…
ATLANTIC CITY — Residents woke up to a sea of white and dangerous winds howling outside their windows Saturday morning, as the Blizzard of 202…
A Gloucester County man has been charged in the bludgeoning death of a Mount Laurel woman, authorities said Friday.
TRENTON — A Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office investigator is accused of abusing his power to investigate a minor car crash, according to an…
OCEAN CITY — B&B Department Store, a centerpiece of downtown Asbury Avenue for decades, will shut its doors in March, the company posted o…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A local student who has attended school in multiple countries is reaching new academic heights.
BRIDGETON — State Police have arrested a 21-year-old city man in the death of Jonathan Morris, whose body was found Monday night in Hopewell T…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE