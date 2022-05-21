Very desirable Harbor Pines Golf community. Better than new, immaculate semi custom rancher built in 2019. Hardwood floors through out. 9ft ceilings, open concept. Oversized granite kitchen island, open to living and dining. Double convection wall oven, 5 burner gas cook top, kitchen pantry, soft close cabinets, sliding door opens to a 29x14 rear deck with retractable awning and a 12'x10' concrete patio, Master bedroom has two walk in closets. Master bath with private water closet area, double bowl sink, and oversized tile shower, separate laundry room, two car garage with industrial floor finish, floored attic in garage, built in garage cabinets with workbench, Wi-Fi controlled garage door, 2x6 wall construction, 8 zone irrigation system, professionally landscaped, 5 ceiling fans, 18 recessed lights, custom window treatments, and much much more. See agent remarks
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
OCEAN CITY — With Memorial Day closing fast and projections for a busy summer in 2022, a pink Ocean City landmark at Ninth Street and Central …
ABSECON — Alcohol sales in the city may be limited after a proposed ordinance was reintroduced Thursday.
CAPE MAY — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday on Lafayette Street, city officials said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A dead man's body was found on the beach Tuesday, police said.
A new bus service from Philadelphia and Manhattan to five towns on the Jersey shore begins Thursday.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A chemical release Wednesday afternoon shut down an area off Harding Highway, resulting in nearby businesses and schools b…
OCEAN CITY — When work is completed on new public bathrooms on the Ocean City Boardwalk at 11th Street, those coming up from the street will b…
BRIGANTINE — After petitioning city leaders and gaining public support, the city’s lifeguards anticipate they should have a new contract in ti…
OCEAN CITY — After an extensive search, the Ocean City Board of Education has named Matthew Friedman the next superintending of the city’s sch…
He tipped the driver $16.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE