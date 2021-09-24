The Coastal by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 2,181 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The Coastal is everything youre looking for, without compromise! The airy foyer of the Coastal welcomes you in with two roomy bedrooms and a full bath off to one side. The foyer draws you into the rear of the home and opens to a bright, open concept living space. The eat-in kitchen boasts ample counter space, a large pantry and a kitchen peninsula that overlooks the spacious family room and informal dining room. Tucked off the living room, nearby but still private, is the owners suite. The luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet make the space feel like a true retreat. An optional second floor is offered on the Coastal plan that features two additional bedrooms & a full bathroom, the perfect space for visiting guests!
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $506,610
Related to this story
Most Popular
A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold Friday in New Jersey ahead of that night’s drawing, lottery officials said Saturday.
Aleyah McIntyre was supposed to come home to her father in Millville this week. A long-fought custody battle finally came to an end Sept. 3 wh…
ATLANTIC CITY — A hospitality company involving actor Robert De Niro will open a restaurant in Caesars Atlantic City and renovate hotel rooms there.
TRENTON — Workers at child care centers have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated under an executive order announced Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
Cedar Creek High School graduate and starting Rutgers cornerback Malachi “Max” Melton has been suspended for the team’s game at Michigan on Saturday.
OCEAN CITY — No doubt about it; the spotted lanternflies have reached the beach.
BRIDGETON — Cumberland County Jail Warden Charles Warren resigned Monday, just before a hearing with a federal judge in a lawsuit by inmates w…
The “devious lick” trend encourages kids to steal items from schools and destroy property while filming themselves committing the crimes.
An Atlantic City man was one of 11 people indicted as part of a “hit squad” within the state prison system organized to commit assaults on beh…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE