This double wide mobile home is situated on a corner lot in Oak Forest's beautiful and quiet 55 and older community. It is 15 minutes from Somers Point and 20 minutes from Ocean City. Nearby is the Twisted Dunes Golf Course. This 3-bedroom, 2-full bath includes a dining room, two decks, and a shed. Home features central air, natural gas, and includes washer and dryer, refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher. Enjoy tax-free living. The land lease of $487 a month includes septic and well service/maintenance as well as plowing of the streets.
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $50,000
-
16 min to read
