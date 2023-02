MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY TO SEE THIS VERY POPULAR COVENTRY AT THE VGEM A 55+COMMUNITY LOCATED ON A PREMIUM LOT. WHEN YOU WALK IN YOU WILL SEE THE LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS THAT ARE THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, THE TWO FIRST FLOOR BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET. PLANTATION SHUTTERS ARE ALSO ON THE WINDOWS THAT CREATE AN ELEGANCE TO THE HOME. THE ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL GOURMET KITCHEN WITH NEWER BOSCH APPLIANCES, GE PROFILE RANGE, GRANITE COUNTERS, SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH. THE KITCHEN IS OPEN TO THE EXTENDED FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. MASTER BEDROOM IS ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH LARGE MASTER BATH ALL UPGRADED, TWO WALK IN CLOSETS WITH BUILTINS. THE FIRST FLOOR ALSO HAS A SECOND BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH RIGHT OUTSIDE THE BEDROOM. THE UPSTAIRS LOFT CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE, GAME ROOM FOR GRANDKIDS, YOU CAN EVEN MAKE IT INTO A BEDROOM. SECOND FLOOR ALSO HAS A MASTER JR WITH FULL BATH LOCATED RIGHT OUTSIDE THE ROOM. THE LOFT AREA IS ALSO A GREAT PLACE FOR GUEST TO STAY WITH THE LOFT USED AS A SITTING ROOM OR FOURTH BEDROOM. IN THE EARLY EVENING STEP OUTSIDE WITH YOUR FAVORITE WINE AND MINGLE WITH YOUR NEIGHBORS OR JUST RELAX AND LISTEN TO THE MANY VARIETIES OF BIRDS. THIS HOME HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO MAKE THIS YOUR FOREVER HOME.