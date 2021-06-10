3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $465,000

Uncommon Falston model in the Village Grande at English Mill with 3 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms has all the bells & whistles! Outstanding location close to the clubhouse & backs up to privacy! The backyard has the largest patio that was allowed with 2 cement pads & slate tiles expanding the size. The included auto awning when open creates a private outdoor sanctuary! Watch the birds, plant in the garden, or bbq with friends! The interior boasts hardwood floors in the large living room with soaring ceilings & formal dining room with gorgeous crown molding! On the 2nd floor is a large loft space perfect for an office or studio plus a generous sized bedroom, full bathroom, & an attic with some storage. On the 1st floor is an open concept kitchen with granite countertops, 42in wood cabinets with built in drawers in the pantry & lower cabinets for ease & convenience, a large center island/breakfast bar has the sink facing the kitchen table & family room, which has beautiful built-in shelves surrounding the gas fireplace. The master suite with views of the private yard has a stunning & renovated to the studs bathroom with a large glass & tile shower, 2 sinks, granite countertops & grey rectangle floor tiles! Extras: tankless hot water heater, upgraded landscaping including sod, entire house is surge protected, finished closets, full alarm system with cameras, new insulated garage doors, custom window shades, crown moldings & much more! Available for occupancy at end of August. View More