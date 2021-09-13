3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $445,000

Fabulous Coventry model at Village Grande Little Mill with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a stunning open floor plan. Great location that backs up to the pond, to create a beautiful and serene setting for relaxing on your back patio. The interior boasts beautiful hardwood floors and tile throughout the main living area. Cathedral ceilings in the dining rm and living rm with a beautiful custom fan. Open concept Kitchen with 42 in cabinets, granite tops, Pro series Frigidaire appliance package, an Island , a sun filled breakfast nook with sliding doors to the patio and a beautiful sitting room with a fire place and views of the pond. The master bedroom also with views of the pond offers tray ceilings his and her custom closets and and a completely redone and stunning en suite with a large glass and tile shower, quartz vanity top and heated floors. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends or enjoying quiet nights outside on the back patio or inside by the fire. Added Bonuses to this home: Brand new HVAC system installed a year and a half ago , security system installed, a new washer and dryer and the Village Grand club house, pools, gym, and events!