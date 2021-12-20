 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $425,000

Custom Built Ranch by owner/builder with many upgrades situated on 3.461 acres way back off the road-house has insulation 15 in walls 30 ceiling 50 in the cathedral ceiling /top line Anderson windows 400 the inside glass is clearglass /shaded on outside-clear bottom/chapel top, bamboo flooring throughout/stone walled exterior on gas FP/all wood cabinets/granite counters; upgraded appliances/fans/upgraded wood work/slate floor Bath/ amazing master shower/2 full attics/high hats LED lights/all closet have florescent lights/flood lights outside/ 2 sets W/D/garage with heat/fenced yard, sprinklers back-side-front yard/wide cement walk ways around the house/ gas H/A/ also has heat in the floors ready to use,needs additional heater/city sewerage, under growth under of the trees are cleared beautiful setting they designed this house; he has built his homes; so much more

