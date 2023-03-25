Active Adulty Community Village Grande at English Mill newly built home in 2016. This home is situated on a nice lot with plenty of privacy on the back patio. Offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, well equipped kitchen, stainless steel appliances with granite counters, open to formal dining room to an amazing great room with gas fireplace. Laundry room, 2 car garage. Community center offers many ammenities, pool, tennis courts, jacuzzi. and more.