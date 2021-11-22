3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $369,000

An immaculately maintained and upgraded corner Eden model offering maple hardwood floors thru-out first level, granite and 42' inch cabinets w/center island. Plantation shutters, new Andersen sliding french door to large paver patio. Master bdrm w/2 walk-in closets and new shiny granite bath. Marble powder room. Separate office. Second floor w/either 2 bdrms and full baths or existing loft den. 2-car garage. Dramatic 2-story soaring foyer-open staircase to formal living and dining rooms. A thoroughly move-in ready 55+ community dream home!