 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $369,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $369,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $369,000

An immaculately maintained and upgraded corner Eden model offering maple hardwood floors thru-out first level, granite and 42' inch cabinets w/center island. Plantation shutters, new Andersen sliding french door to large paver patio. Master bdrm w/2 walk-in closets and new shiny granite bath. Marble powder room. Separate office. Second floor w/either 2 bdrms and full baths or existing loft den. 2-car garage. Dramatic 2-story soaring foyer-open staircase to formal living and dining rooms. A thoroughly move-in ready 55+ community dream home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News