Custom built rancher, 3 years young. Nice open floor plan which consists of 3BD’s and 2 full baths. There are many upgrades including 3/4 inch hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets and counter seating. This overlooks the great room which has 9 foot ceilings and there is also a gas fireplace w/granite and a custom mantle. There is custom trim, crown molding and wainscoting throughout and Anderson double hung high efficiency windows. The Master Bath has double sinks with granite and seated makeup area. Additional bedrooms are a nice size and the hall bath has a granite vanity top and custom tile in the shower. There is a full unfinished basement with 9 ft. ceilings which could be finished and give an addl 1400 ft. of living space. There is also a 2 car garage with an upgraded garage door. Current tenant is month to month and will need 45 days to vacate the property. All showings must go through Showing Time, no exceptions with a day notice.
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $359,900
