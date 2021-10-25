3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $349,000

Secluded yet centrally located on peaceful Wharf Rd! Walk down the tree lined street to the bay to enjoy stunning sunsets. Just beautiful. The home sits on a large parcel of property - 1.3 acres! This 3 bedroom Rancher has vaulted ceilings throughout, a spacious open concept great room with wood floors & luxe lighting, large family room with stone fireplace with mantle, Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, center island w breakfast counter, and a dining room area. One side of the house is access from the oversized garage, large laundry room with newer washer and dryer, space to hang dry and 2 large pantry closets. Also on this side of the home is the wonderful master suite with an enormous walk in closet and lovely full bathroom with tile and walk in Shower. The other Side of the home are 2 generous bedrooms with each great closet space. There is a full basement with high ceilings and 2 full windows which offer tons of natural light. he sliders lead from the dining area to the back yard deck! Such a soothing setting surrounded with trees and over looks the large fenced yard. Also includes a shed, a garden, a whole house generator, and some fruit trees.