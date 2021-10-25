 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $349,000

Secluded yet centrally located on peaceful Wharf Rd! Walk down the tree lined street to the bay to enjoy stunning sunsets. Just beautiful. The home sits on a large parcel of property - 1.3 acres! This 3 bedroom Rancher has vaulted ceilings throughout, a spacious open concept great room with wood floors & luxe lighting, large family room with stone fireplace with mantle, Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, center island w breakfast counter, and a dining room area. One side of the house is access from the oversized garage, large laundry room with newer washer and dryer, space to hang dry and 2 large pantry closets. Also on this side of the home is the wonderful master suite with an enormous walk in closet and lovely full bathroom with tile and walk in Shower. The other Side of the home are 2 generous bedrooms with each great closet space. There is a full basement with high ceilings and 2 full windows which offer tons of natural light. he sliders lead from the dining area to the back yard deck! Such a soothing setting surrounded with trees and over looks the large fenced yard. Also includes a shed, a garden, a whole house generator, and some fruit trees.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News