Secluded yet centrally located on peaceful Wharf Rd! Walk down the tree lined street to the bay to enjoy stunning sunsets. Just beautiful. The home sits on a large parcel of property - 1.3 acres! This 3 bedroom Rancher has vaulted ceilings throughout, a spacious open concept great room with wood floors & luxe lighting, large family room with stone fireplace with mantle, Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, center island w breakfast counter, and a dining room area. One side of the house is access from the oversized garage, large laundry room with newer washer and dryer, space to hang dry and 2 large pantry closets. Also on this side of the home is the wonderful master suite with an enormous walk in closet and lovely full bathroom with tile and walk in Shower. The other Side of the home are 2 generous bedrooms with each great closet space. There is a full basement with high ceilings and 2 full windows which offer tons of natural light. he sliders lead from the dining area to the back yard deck! Such a soothing setting surrounded with trees and over looks the large fenced yard. Also includes a shed, a garden, a whole house generator, and some fruit trees.
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Mainland Regional High School athletic director Mike Gatley judges whether a home football game is a success by two standards.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
From offering at-home test kits to providing mobile labs to schools for students who need to be tested, South Jersey superintendents say they’…
SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is now open and will host a grand opening event Sunday.
Henry George “Bud” Broome, who served as a judge in Atlantic County starting in the late 1970s, died Wednesday, according to an obituary appea…
CAPE MAY — The calls for a criminally convicted councilman to resign are now ringing out from within City Hall.
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s debate at Stockton University threw some hard per…
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A proposed ShopRite supermarket on Baltic Avenue is a step closer to reality.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE