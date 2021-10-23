 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $335,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION, TO BE BUILT. This beautifully built home features upgraded siding and shutters! The open floor plan boasts a large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, center island with seating, stainless appliances and is open to the family room. There's an additional room on the first floor that can be used as a formal dining room, office or living room, which ever suits your needs. Master suit offers a walk-in closet and private bath with double sinks. You'll love the premium wood laminate flooring on the first floor and other upgrades include tiled bathroom floors, stained interior handrails, upgraded interior doors, energy star windows and full basement. Quality construction at an affordable price! There's nothing better than moving into a sparkling, brand new home!!!!

