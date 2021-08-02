 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $310,000

Move into this two story home located in Equestrian Estates, close distance to Egg Harbor Elementary School District and Golf Club. House features 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, Living room ,family room, dining room, spacious office that can be turn into 4th bedroom, dual gas fire place, large laundry room on first floor with access to powder room, full basement with poured concrete foundation walls, plus a two car garage with additional storage space for all your needs. Central air was replaced 3 years ago.

