3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $305,000

Welcome to The Shires! You're going to love this meticulously kept, 2 story, brick-face charmer! It features 3 beds, 2.5 baths with an unbeatable culdesac location, backing nature! All of the bedrooms are upstairs, while the main floor is made up of your 2 living spaces, formal dining room, kitchen, laundry/utility room and a half bathroom. 2 full bathrooms are located in the primary bedroom, and the upstairs hallway. There is ample storage space with 2 closets in the primary bedroom and large closets in the other bedrooms! One car attached garage, and full unfinished basement offer even more storage! Primary Bathroom is in the middle of being remodeled & will be completed prior to closing! Sliding glass doors bring you to your backyard, ready for you to make precious memories in! Don't wait to see this one! Set up your tour before it's too late! Seller is willing to include furniture.