3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $300,000

Welcome to 6 Northwood Ave., a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a whole lot of appeal. The entrance is warm and inviting opening to the stylish living room, stainless steel appliances in the large kitchen and dining room. The movie/entertainment family room with decorative 'fireplace' and 2nd full bath leads to the exterior deck with bar and above ground pool. This home is an entertainer's delight! Three good sized bedrooms upstairs, with the master bedroom housing a huge walk-in closet. Additionally, a full bathroom and laundry room keep your crew easily cared for. Large closets and a shed for storage are included in this great home. Contract has been accepted and out of Attorney Review. Showings now for back up only. Seller has requested property remain active until contingencies have been met.