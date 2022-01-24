 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $300,000

Welcome to 6 Northwood Ave., a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a whole lot of appeal. The entrance is warm and inviting opening to the stylish living room, stainless steel appliances in the large kitchen and dining room. The movie/entertainment family room with decorative 'fireplace' and 2nd full bath leads to the exterior deck with bar and above ground pool. This home is an entertainer's delight! Three good sized bedrooms upstairs, with the master bedroom housing a huge walk-in closet. Additionally, a full bathroom and laundry room keep your crew easily cared for. Large closets and a shed for storage are included in this great home. Contract has been accepted and out of Attorney Review. Showings now for back up only. Seller has requested property remain active until contingencies have been met.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News