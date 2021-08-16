 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $299,900

********WELCOME HOME TO LA COST LAKES ONE OF EHT'S MOST POPULAR DEVELOPMENTS! THIS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 STORY IS LOCATED ON A QUIET NO DRIVE THRU TRAFFIC CUL DE SAC AND IS CENTRALLY LOCATED IN EGG HARBOR TWP. NICE OPEN LAYOUT, MASSIVE MASTER SUITE AND BATH AND NICE BEDROOM SIZES. LARGE DECK W/ VINYL FENCED IN YARD AND SHED. SELLERS FRIEND IS COOPERATIVE MONTH TO MONTH TENANT READY TO GO! SELLER WILL ALLOW A $3000 CARPET ALLOWANCE FOR STAIR/2ND FLOOR CARPETS. EZ TO SHOW SOME ONE USUALLY AT HOME AT THIS PRICE SELLING AS IS.

