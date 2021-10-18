3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $298,000

Tucked way back off the road ,tranquil, & private yet close to all shopping this 3 bedroom ,2 full bath home welcomes you with a new stone driveway, and bump outs for parking ,many upgrades done in 2020 that include the kitchen with shaker white cabinets, granite counters , stainless appliances , new vinyl plank flooring and plush carpets in the bedrooms, master and center hall bathrooms new 2020 , heat , central air all in 2020 this beauty is turn key. The all season Florida room overlooks the 2.3 acre property. Sit on either your front porch or back deck and take all this beauty in, you will also find a nice size shed for storage.