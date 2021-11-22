3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $289,900

Charming and spacious with open-concept floorplan. Entertaining is easy with plenty of room to gather in the large family room/great room adjacent to spacious kitchen. Outdoor patio is just off the family room and fenced in for privacy. This home, situated on a large corner lot located in a sought-after neighborhood, just needs some TLC and updating. Home is priced accordingly. No stairs to contend with! First-time homebuyers? Empty nesters looking to downsize? This home fits the bill. And...home is located in a USDA eligible area!