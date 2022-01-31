TUCKED ON A KID SAFE CUL-DE-SAC in an established neighborhood Near planning of shops in eateries, is this lovely 3BR, 2 1/2 BA two-story with a full finished basement with so many options as an additional family room, a “man / woman cave,” A game room for the kids or an arena for rainy day activities. The home has laminate flooring throughout the formal living room and the formal dining room. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and is adjacent to the family room with vaulted ceilings and access to an expansive deck across the entire rear of the home. There’s also a gravel area off the deck to retreat if desired. The main bedroom on the upper level offers a private bath and a large walk-in closet for your growing wardrobe. The hall bath services the other two guestrooms on the second floor. There’s one car attached garage which may be accessed through the laundry room. A guest powder room is also on the first floor for convenience. TENANT OCCUPIED - Investors only until tenant secures alternative housing arrangements. All appointments must be made through showing time.
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $288,000
