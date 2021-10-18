3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $279,000

This serene oversized lot offers the privacy you have been searching for while remaining convenient to everything Egg Harbor Township has to offer. One level living featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an eat in kitchen that opens to a large deck that opens to a large yard surrounded by woods. The oversized garage has plenty of room to work and has a direct entrance to the home. This lovely rancher features a full finished basement which can be the man cave of your dreams and also features the laundry room and another office/storage room. Start your making your family memories today!