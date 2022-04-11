Welcome to 6 Brandywine Court! This townhome is situated in the Clusters at English Creek perfectly situated close to shopping and restaurants. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has recently had the kitchen updated with granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Entering the home you'll walk down the hallway to the open concept living space. The flow of the kitchen, dining, and family room are perfect for entertaining and also to feel inclusive when cooking dinner or watching a game. The space also gets great natural light. There is also seamless indoor/outdoor entertainment with the sliding door in the dining area opening right up to your patio in the private backyard. Heading upstairs you'll find the great sized primary suite. The other two bedrooms are perfect for their true use or as a home office space. There is also a newer washer and dryer in the laundry space. This home also has a brand new HVAC. You also have an attached one car garage perfect for parking or storage and a driveway. Come see if the Clusters at English Creek is your new neighborhood!
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $274,900
