3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $250,000

Welcome to 2006 OCEAN This STUNNING Manufactured Home offers 1749.76 sq ft of AWESOMENESS. Features include: 3 bed, 2 full bath, open floor plan with living room, dining room & kitchen. Finished drywall in all rooms, large composite deck with porch swing, gas hot water heater, gas furnace, thermopane windows, central air, interior recessed lights, UPGRADED Stainless steel Appliance Package, Blinds, beautiful Tiled shower with seat in main bathroom, so many upgrades PLUS 2 (TWO) Storage Sheds! Oak Forest II is a Senior Community taxes are included in lot rent. Note: there is a transferrable warranty that comes with the property... Monthly lot rent includes: real estate taxes, sewer, irrigation water & system, municiple service fee, landscaping of common areas, snow removal of common areas, trash & recycle removal, street lighting. Owner is responsible for: Electric (AC Electric) Gas (SJ GAS) House Water (NJ American Water) Communications (TV, Internet, Phone) Home Site Maintenance (mowing, fertilizing , Shrub trimming, etc). Association rules & regs available.