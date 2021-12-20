3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $239,900

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY Dec 19 from 12-2pm. Bring your buyers! Welcome home to this 3 bed 2 bath 1500 sqft rancher with A BRAND NEW ROOF in Egg Harbor Township! Quiet street close to Tilton Rd., shopping, restaurants, and transportation. Brick pavers lead you to the front door while the mahogany colored hardwoods greet you when you walk in. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans and BRAND NEW carpets. Master Bedroom features master bathroom and a walk in closet. Stainless steel refrigerator and microwave. The back deck and yard are perfect for family gatherings and BBQ's with the surrounding trees providing the perfect amount of shade and privacy. Take advantage of this opportunity to own in EHT and make your appointment today!