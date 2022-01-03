3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $235,500

Great opportunity for the buyer on a budget. This property is being sold strickly AS-IS. This is a 3BD 1.5BA home that was built in 2008 by K. Hovnanian. The property has been freshly painted. All other TLC is up to the new owner. There are many buyers in the market that are priced out. This home is affordable and mainly needs cosmetic elbow grease. The seller will not be responsible for any lender repairs so conventional financing will be preferred.