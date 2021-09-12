 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $230,000

Cozy, Warm and attractive are the words you can use to describe this bay view rancher. Hardwood floors, tiles, open layout, skylights, well maintained, and no worries, roof and central air, only 4 yrs old. Enjoy the wonderful relaxing sunsets and water views on your deck. Close to the beaches without the hustle and bustle. Reduced price to 230k Being sold "as is" condition. Buyers responsible for any/all Inspections, certifications & Repairs needed and CO. 24 hr. notice, not mandatory but appreciated.

