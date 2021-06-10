 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $229,900

Well maintained ranch in a desirable area! Pull up to the outside which has a partial brick exterior with vinyl and a large window overlooking the front lawn . This 3 bedroom, 1 bath property has been well maintained. Step into the large living area which has hardwoods underneath the current carpeting. Next you'll enter the open layout eat-in kitchen. Huge basement provides a large entertainment space as well as laundry room. The back deck creates great outdoor entertainment space large enough for outdoor dining which overlooks a lush green backyard (.75 acre apprx) with trees to provide shade. A new roof installed in 2019 allows you to focus on interior updates you may want to make. This area is 10 minutes to the beaches of Ocean City and close to the shopping that Somers Point has to offer. Don't miss out on checking out this property and schedule a showing today! View More

