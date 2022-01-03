 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $220,000

STRICTLY AS-IS SALE!!! 4.1 acres irregular lot. Cash buyer or rehab loan only. Property has under ground oil tank, septic more than likely needs to be replaced. This could be a possible short sale situation. Buyer responsible for any or all certifications to close. House needs a lot of work. Dog on property and showings will need at-least 24 hour notice.

