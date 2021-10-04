WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN OWN?? Large Corner Lot!! Super Clean Large Rancher with Open Floor Plan in one of EHT"s Most Sought Neighborhoods. 7 Mins to ShopRite, HomeDepot, Lowes, Restaurants, and Steps from the Bike Path. Property is walking distance to EHT Schools. This Move in Ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom has Plenty of Room for a 4th bedroom. A True "must be seen to really be appreciated" single family home. This Home Makes an Excellent Investment Property or First Time Home Purchase. New Roof, New AC, New Windows, New Hot Water Heater, New Plumbing, and New Flooring. Master Bedroom has Great Closet Space. The Master Bath has a Jacuzzi Garden Tub. Manufactured Home Financed Only Through Certain Lenders. FHA is available through Caliber, and others also provide financing.
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $219,000
