 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $135,000

PRICE REDUCED OWNER WANT IT SOLD. CASH ONLY, Attention Investor / Handyman Special/ Location, location, location, dead end property for privacy, plenty of parking. Near public transportation, businesses. Atlantic City /Philadelphia Express way, shopping malls. As is condition, buyer to do their own diligence no seller's or Listing Broker/Agent warranties of any kind. Work was started and needed to be finish by the buyer including all permits and or certifications of any Kind are the buyer responsibility.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News