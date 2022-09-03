 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $124,900

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $124,900

Amazing opportunity to own your own second home! Place on your property as a secondary dwelling for your parents, in-laws, children or other family members you want to keep close by in their very own home. Also a great way to own your own down~the~shore investment property as an air b n b or use as your own vacation home and bring to your favorite RV park. Home is move- in ready and has suited a family of five the past three years as featured on “Rachael Ray”. Deck & shed included. Deck is a perfect size for your jacuzzi! Endless possibilities for your beautiful & affordable new home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News