3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $124,900

Amazing opportunity to own your own second home! Place on your property as a secondary dwelling for your parents, in-laws, children or other family members you want to keep close by in their very own home. Also a great way to own your own down~the~shore investment property as an air b n b or use as your own vacation home and bring to your favorite RV park. Home is move- in ready and has suited a family of five the past three years as featured on “Rachael Ray”. Deck & shed included. Deck is a perfect size for your jacuzzi! Endless possibilities for your beautiful & affordable new home.