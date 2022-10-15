3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $124,000

This Tiny House "on wheels" is moving to Ocean View NJ. It can be used as a vacation home as it will be at a campground resort that is very close to Sea isle, Ocean city, and Avalon beaches. The campground is called Down the Shore Campground which has many amenities and is opened from April 1- Nov 1. The lot rent is $5200 a season. OR it can be moved to your location. Amazing opportunity to own your own second home! Place on your property as a secondary dwelling for your parents, in-laws, children or other family members you want to keep close by in their very own home. Also a great way to own your own down~the~shore investment property as an air b n b or use as your own vacation home and bring to your favorite RV park. Home is move- in ready and has suited a family of five the past three years as featured on “Rachael Ray”. Deck & shed included. Deck is a perfect size for your jacuzzi! Endless possibilities for your beautiful & affordable new home.