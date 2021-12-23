Do not miss out on the opportunity to own in the very cozy and sought after Buttonwood Campground. This 3 bed and 2 full bath 2001 Fleetwood Mobile Home comes very well maintained. The Master Bath features a garden tub as well as large stand up stall shower. 2nd bath was just recently remolded and updated. This large lot features a very spacious fenced-in yard along with hot tub and firepit for those beautiful nights underneath the stars. Call for an appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rick Forman is here to show you there are second acts — in discount retailing.
MILLVILLE — For 19-year-old John Wallup, taking CPR courses with his grandmother a few years ago paid off Friday night.
“I don’t say that with any amount of joy,” Murphy told a group of reporters Friday after speaking in Newark on New Jersey’s supply chain, “but…
BRIDGETON — Cumberland County has transferred 33 jail inmates to Hudson County, the latest step in its plan to close the jail.
An Upper Deerfield Township woman was among 11 people indicted Wednesday in an alleged drug ring based in Salem, the state Attorney General’s …
The Atlantic City Seagulls are finished in the resort after just six games, owner Darren Akers said Friday.
A victim of domestic violence has filed a civil lawsuit against the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office alleging retaliation over concerns rai…
- Updated
Ocean Casino Resort continues its culinary evolution and amazing success story – it is now the No. 3 Atlantic City casino in revenue – by adding another great restaurant brand to its already impressive roster.
COVID-19 vaccines have become the most valuable tools in fighting the coronavirus pandemic both domestically and internationally since they we…
VINELAND — The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating after a city police officer fatally shot a man Saturday morning at a mobile ho…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE