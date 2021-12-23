 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $75,000

Do not miss out on the opportunity to own in the very cozy and sought after Buttonwood Campground. This 3 bed and 2 full bath 2001 Fleetwood Mobile Home comes very well maintained. The Master Bath features a garden tub as well as large stand up stall shower. 2nd bath was just recently remolded and updated. This large lot features a very spacious fenced-in yard along with hot tub and firepit for those beautiful nights underneath the stars. Call for an appointment today.

