 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $375,000

Beautifully renovated rancher in Cologne section of Galloway! This secluded home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms overlooking plentiful farm views and close to shopping, restaurants, and more. Desired open floor plan with Luxury Plank flooring throughout. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, large farm sink, stainless appliances, 6’ island and granite countertops! Private master suite with WIC. New high efficiency HVAC, U asphalt driveway, and more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News