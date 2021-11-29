3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $375,000

Beautifully renovated rancher in Cologne section of Galloway! This secluded home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms overlooking plentiful farm views and close to shopping, restaurants, and more. Desired open floor plan with Luxury Plank flooring throughout. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, large farm sink, stainless appliances, 6’ island and granite countertops! Private master suite with WIC. New high efficiency HVAC, U asphalt driveway, and more!