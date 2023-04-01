Welcome to 1653 Philadelphia Ave, an exceptional home that boasts comfort, style, and sustainability. This magnificent 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence located in the Cedar Creek section of Egg Harbor City is a true gem, designed to provide you with everything you need to live your best life. Listed at $369,000, this property offers incredible value for those seeking a remarkable home. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll be greeted by a stunning interior that exudes warmth and elegance. With over $50,000 worth of upgrades invested into this home, including new Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (and stairs), New Stainless Appliance Package, Generator Hookup Connection, Porcelain Tile Flooring in Bathrooms, Window Treatments, and a New Vinyl Fence, you can rest assured that every detail has been thoughtfully considered to enhance your living experience. The living room offers French doors that leads out to your wrap-around front & side porch. There is plenty of living space, entertaining space and natural light for your next home. The gas log fireplace in the dining area creates a warm ambiance in your kitchen which features 42" cabinets, Corian countertops, brand new stainless appliance package and a laundry/mud room off the kitchen with a pantry. The Master Bedroom and Bath are located on the first floor just off the kitchen and offers two (2) closets with one of them being a spacious walk-in. The partially finished Super Wall Construction basement adds extra space and flexibility for your family to grow, providing the perfect spot for a home office or entertainment center. You could possibly put a 4th bedroom downstairs as well. The unfinished section offers a closet, a room with a door and plumbing that was installed during construction to put a bathroom down there should you chose to do so. There is also an exterior entry/exit door for egress. The spacious detached 2-car garage is a practical bonus, providing ample room for your vehicles or additional storage. And if you're environmentally conscious, the solar panels will make you feel good about reducing your carbon footprint and saving on energy costs. An additional shed is also included. Outside, this corner lot property is just as impressive, with a backyard that offers the perfect balance of privacy and outdoor living. With plenty of space for BBQs, gardening, or just lounging in the sun, you'll love spending time in this serene oasis. There is even roll-down awnings for extra shade on those hot summer days. Located in Egg Harbor City, in the Cedar Creek Section, this home is perfectly situated for those who want to enjoy a suburban lifestyle while still being close to all the amenities of the city. Close to the Atlantic City Expressway, Garden State Parkway and a range of restaurants, winery's, shopping, and entertainment options nearby, you'll have everything you need at your fingertips. Stockton University, the Boardwalk and the Beaches are all in close proximity! Egg Harbor City Lake is about 2 minutes away and offers a public beach where you can have fun in the sand, birthday parties, Friend-a-versaries, Family Gatherings and BBQ's on the beach. Overall, 1653 Philadelphia Ave is a truly exceptional property that offers the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and sustainability. Don't miss this opportunity to make it your own!