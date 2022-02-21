 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $239,900

Don't miss this great property that just needs your personal touches to make it your dream home. Large driveway off 5th Terrace, large back yard, breezeway to garage and many more outside features. Inside features include large basement, fireplace in the living room, large eat in kitchen and so much more. Needs some TLC but has amazing potential.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News