3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $218,000

This is the home you've been waiting for! This classic ranch sits quietly among the trees on a beautiful oversized corner lot with an elegant circular driveway. Freshly painted inside and out, this home has updates and upgrades throughout it's spacious footprint. Enter into a lovely foyer with marble tile floors and notice the open layout with a connected living room with new carpet and marble tiled dining space...the large bay window in the front and glass sliders in the back keep this space bright and cheerful. The marble tile floor spans the dining room into the large eat-in kitchen with freshly cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a huge walk-in pantry. Continuing down the hallway, you will find a newly tiled and updated utility room with gas and water hookup for your washer and dryer, 3 large bedrooms with lots of closets and new carpet, and two updated full baths - one which connects two bedrooms as an en suite. Freshly painted, new carpets, updated hardware and light fixtures throughout. Outside, don't miss this oversized deck perfect for lounging or entertaining, private yard and mature trees adding to this picturesque setting. This home will be ready for you to move right in! Call today!