3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $210,000

Beautiful, Sunny, well maintained Colonial in EHC. 3 bedrooms, 1 and 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors with decorative details in the corners and fresh paint throughout. Upon entering this home you walk into a lovely 3 seasons room with electric. Great open space with lots of windows!! Exquisite crown molding and trim throughout this home. Formal dining room and spacious kitchen. There's also an enclosed porch on the back. 3 bedrooms upstairs 1 and 1/2 baths. Other half bath downstairs. Full dry basement with a newer sump pump. 16x24 Garage/workshop has been recently upgraded to accommodate a full workshop, replacing and raising the roof to 8-10 ft ceiling. 100 amp service in workshop, appx 30 outlets, 4 are 240V with GFCI and there's a 36inch wide exhaust fan. 3 yr old Solar panels are paid in full. Fully fenced in yard with 6ft coated chain link fence.