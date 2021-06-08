Looking for a turn-key home without breaking the bank? Look no further, 5263 White Horse Pike Mullica Twp NJ 08215 is the perfect home for you. Recently renovated. Back entry mud-room serves both form and function (also doubles as the laundry room) the included washer and dryer are housed there. Walk in to your gleaming kitchen. The gorgeous porcelain plank tile makes a bold and elegant statement in the kitchen and winds its way around to the full 1st floor bathroom and hall (just lovely)! Super chic tile backsplash, new flattop stove, range hood, and counter-tops. Big living-family room (new carpet) with some real-nice mill-work finishes. The custom build bannister is an engineering feat... it's removable and easily put back in place. Another great form and function component of this home. Upstairs there's three bedrooms (new carpet). All in tip-top and tidy shape. There's a full basement (attached work-benches included). Both bathrooms are renovated. The 1st floor bath has practically new everything: tub-shower combo , new vanity, and medicine cabinet. The upstairs bath is perfectly placed and provides additional storage. The property is in the Mullica Twp DVC zone (Devonshire Village) and has a whopping 2.48 acres! The backyard section is cleared (use it for storage or additional parking), the rear is wooded. Brand new shingles and gutters (2021). Hot-water natural gas baseboard heating (this a great type of heating) all through out the house. Replacement windows (vinyl), View More
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $179,900
