 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $175,000

This spacious home is located on a lovely tree lined street. Shopping and access to public transportation are nearby. This home has wonderful original wood trim and details. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths provide convenience and flexibility for living. The heater /AC are newer as is the roof and the water heater. The rooms are brightly painted and the hardwood flooring is just what you are looking for. The sellers need to find suitable housing so any agreement of sale would be contingent upon the seller finding a home. This home is being sold in as is condition. This home is reasonably priced and should sell quickly. Don't miss it!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News