3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $170,000

*** NEW LISTING ALERT*** UP AND COMING EGG HARBOR CITY WITH THE BEST SCHOOLS IN NEW JERSEY*** HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS WITH ONE AND ONE HALF BATHROOMS,*** FORMAL DINING ROOM *** NEWER KITCHEN WITH 42 INCH CEDER CABINETS,GRANTITE COUNTER TOPS**** FENCH BACK YARD FOR ENTERTAINMENT, ***FULL DRY BASEMENT*** HARDWOOD FLOORS*** DOUBLE FIREPLACES *** STATE OF THE ART BATHROOM BIG AND ROOMY STATE OF THE ART SHOWER*** THREE ZONE HEATING AND AC SYSTEM*** THE SELLER IS ASKING FOR A QUALIFIED BUYER , ** THERE IS A HOME INSPECTION ON FILE, HOME IS PRICE UNDER MARKET VALUE FOR QUICK SALE !!!!!!!!!!